Taiwanese carrier China Airlines has detailed plans to introduce 13 Airbus aircraft, including five A350-900s, to its fleet.

The airline states that it will also bring in eight A321neos.

Five of these A321neos are being sourced from US lessor Air Lease through a transaction valued at $240 million.

These will carry lease terms of 123-143 months.

The price of the remaining three A321neos “has not yet been determined”, the carrier states in a financial disclosure on 25 June, because the deal “is in the commercial negotiation stage”.

China Airlines says the purchase price for the A350s will not exceed $1.965 billion. It adds that the aircraft are required for “long-term operational development needs” to enhance competitiveness.