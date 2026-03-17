Turkish uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developer Baykar Technology has unveiled what it describes as the “largest ‘kamikaze’ platform in its class”, after performing a two-day campaign of multi-aircraft flight tests.

Staged from the Kesan flight training and test centre in Edirne on 13-14 March and involving sorties over the Gulf of Saros around 80nm (150km) to the south, Baykar says the activity with its ‘K2 Kamikaze’ aircraft included “formation flights with five aircraft in varying configurations”.

The work was underpinned by the use of “advanced AI [artificial intelligence] and autonomy algorithms”, it adds.

“The K2 platforms used their AI, sensors and software to determine their position relative to other aircraft in the swarm, maintaining their place within the formation without error and successfully completing all assigned tasks,” Baykar says.

Using a pusher-propeller configuration, the currently one-way attack drone has a maximum take-off weight of 800kg (1,760lb), including a 200kg warhead. With a 10m (32ft 8in) wingspan and 5.1m fuselage length, the design has a range of over 1,080nm and 13h endurance, Baykar says.

Its gimballed electro-optical/infrared sensor can be used for targeting or reconnaissance and surveillance tasks, and also to support visual navigation in the event of jamming. This enables the aircraft to “advance autonomously to its target even in environments entirely devoid of GNSS signals”, the company says.

Referring to the short take-off and landing K2 as a “high-impact platform that can be mass-produced at low-cost”, Baykar says it intends to adapt the design for re-use. “The next step in the R&D process envisions bringing to life versions of the platform that can return to base after releasing their munitions on target,” it says.

Developed in-house, the K2 Kamikaze adds to an extensive product range which Baykar says attracted export business valued at $2.2 billion last year.

Describing itself as “the world’s largest UAV company”, it cites “signed export agreements with a total of 37 countries”. All but one of those have ordered its Bayraktar TB2 platform, it says, while 16 have acquired or selected its medium-altitude, long-endurance Akinci.