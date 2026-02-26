Syos is to equip the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) with a variety of uncrewed systems, including its SA2 and SA7 quadcopters.

“Having cutting-edge drone technology developed and supported by local businesses will reduce supply chain risk and strengthen our resilience,” says New Zealand defence minister Judith Collins.

Syos describes its SA2 vehicle as an “autonomous heavy-lift mini-copter used for advanced tactical ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance”, equipped with an electro-optical/infrared sensor. The larger SA7 can be used as a “one-way effector”, or employed in a logistics role, carrying a payload of over 7kg (15lb).

Also with operations in the UK, the company’s aviation base is located in Mount Manganui on New Zealand’s North Island.

The developer also will supply the NZDF with uncrewed SM300 boats – a type currently operated by Ukraine’s armed forces – and SG400 ground vehicles under the arrangement, announced on 26 February.

The company also will provide “specialist services to the NZDF Capability Branch to enable advanced testing and capability through structured experimentation, evaluation, and development”, along with operational support and personnel training.

“We’re delighted to support the New Zealand Defence Force and are well-positioned to support its strategic priorities,” says Syos chief executive Sam Vye.

“Our expertise in hardware, uncrewed technologies, and AI‑enabled autonomy ensures we can provide scalable, affordable, mission‑ready solutions that deliver real operational advantage,” he adds.