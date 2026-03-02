Thai Airways International has confirmed it is in discussions to lease 10 Boeing 787-8s intended for fleet replacement.

Disclosing its fleet plan for the year, the Bangkok-based carrier, which alread has six -8s, says deliveries of the widebody aircraft will begin in June. While it does not reveal the lessor, it states that the 787s will “replace decommissioned aircraft”.

Thai also disclosed plans to take delivery of four 787-9s this year.

Meanwhile, deliveries of the A321neo will continue through the year, with Thai targeting to receive 14 examples. The Star Alliance operator took delivery of its first jet in December 2025, and expects the last of the 32 A321neos it has on order to be delivered by 2028.

The airline took delivery of two other aircraft in 2025: an A330-300 and a 787-9.

On network, Thai says it will be resuming flights to Amsterdam on 1 July in time for the European summer travel period.

It will also return to Auckland at the end of the year, operating daily flights from Bangkok.

The carrier states: “Thai is optimising its flight schedules and routes to achieve a strategic balance between passenger services and cargo operations. This approach aims to ensure stable and sustainable long-term profitability.”

The airline swung to a net profit in 2025, reporting an annual profit of Bt30.9 billion ($983 million). This was the on back of a 1.2% rise in annual revenue, to Bt190.2 billion. Full-year passenger traffic was up 8.3%, outpacing a 7.7% increase in capacity.