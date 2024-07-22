Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-10, which are configured with new business-class seats.

The widebody jet will enter service on 25 July, operating flights between Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita. Korean expects to deploy its 787-10s on short-haul trunk routes in the near term, before moving it to longer routes with “higher demand” in Canada and the west coast of the USA.

Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-10, featuring 36 Business-class seats. Source: Korean Air Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-10, featuring 289 Economy-class seats. Source: Korean Air

Korean Air’s 787-10s seat 325 passengers in a two-class configuration. It features new business-class products – called “Prestige Suites 2.0” – in a four-abreast layout.

The aircraft is the first of 20 787s that it ordered at the 2019 Paris air show. Korean Air also operates 13 -9s, according to Cirium fleets data.