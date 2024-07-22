Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-10, which are configured with new business-class seats.
The widebody jet will enter service on 25 July, operating flights between Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita. Korean expects to deploy its 787-10s on short-haul trunk routes in the near term, before moving it to longer routes with “higher demand” in Canada and the west coast of the USA.
Korean Air’s 787-10s seat 325 passengers in a two-class configuration. It features new business-class products – called “Prestige Suites 2.0” – in a four-abreast layout.
The aircraft is the first of 20 787s that it ordered at the 2019 Paris air show. Korean Air also operates 13 -9s, according to Cirium fleets data.