Korean Air has increased its Airbus A321neo orderbook, committing to 20 additional narrowbodies as part of fleet renewal plans.

The SkyTeam carrier has taken delivery of eight of an initial order of 30 A321neos, deploying them on flights to Mainland China, Japan, as well as Southeast Asia.

Korean Air received its first A321neo in December 2022, marking its entry as the region’s newest Airbus narrowbody operator.

Its A321neos, which are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, are configured to seat 182 in two classes. Korean Air also debuted new cabin products for the A321neo, including lie-flat seats in business class.

With the additional A321neo orders, Korean Air now has 110 new aircraft in its orderbook. These comprise Boeing 787-9s and -10s, as well as 737 Max 8 jets.

Delivery of the existing 30 A321neos are expected to run through 2027, though Korean Air did not disclose when the 20 additional aircraft will be delivered.

The airline, which is in the process of acquiring compatriot Asiana Airlines, will retire its aging fleet of A330s and 777-200ERs.