Colombia has selected the Saab Gripen E/F fighter as the South American nation’s next combat aircraft.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the selection on social media: “Following the letter of intent signed by the government of the Kingdom of Sweden and the approval of the country’s strategic air defence as a priority project, I report: The fleet of aircraft to be acquired is completely new, with the latest technology, already deployed in Brazil, and are Saab 39 Gripen.”

Petro did not give the number of aircraft, but media reports suggest that 16-24 examples will be acquired, pending final negotiations. Delivery timelines were also not disclosed.

The aircraft will replace Bogota’s fleet of Israel Aerospace Industries Kfir fighters. Bogota had also considered the Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 for the requirement.

Speaking with Colombian officials, Saab president Micael Johansson says the company is “extremely pleased and happy” with Bogota’s decision.

“We have the intention to work closely with the air force and government to finalise this contract within the months to come,” says Johansson.

“I am positive that we absolutely have the best offer for Colombia when it comes to the Gripen E/F version.”

He stresses that there is “no veto” from the USA – where the jet’s GE Aerospace F414 engine and other systems originate – preventing Saab from supplying the aircraft.

In addition, Saab has put forward a direct offset package to support Colombia’s aerospace sector, as well as indirect offsets in areas such as energy, healthcare, and innovation.

Cirium, a data analytics company, indicates that Colombia has 22 Kfirs with an average age of 43.1 years. Colombia is the last nation to operate the type. The only other operator listed is Textron unit Airborne Tactical Advantage, which provides tactical airborne training services.