Portuguese operator Hi Fly has carried out a test flight of the Airbus A380 intended for Global Airlines services, following a cabin refurbishment.

The aircraft lifted off from Beja at around 15:20 on 3 April for a flight lasting some 45min.

It climbed to around 19,000ft in airspace south of Lisbon.

Hi Fly says the flight was “crucial” for testing a number of upgrades to software and functions which were not available when the jet was ferried from Dresden to Beja in mid-January.

The aircraft is owned by the UK’s Global Airlines which aims to put it into service on transatlantic routes this year.

Hi Fly chief Carlos Mirpuri says the aircraft is “nearly ready for commercial operations” following the test.

“This successful shake-up flight is a testament to the ‘can-do’ attitude of our team here in Beja,” he adds, crediting the capabilities of its maintenance partner Mesa.