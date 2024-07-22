Embraer has signed its latest contract for the strong-selling C-390 tactical transport: a joint, nine-aircraft deal for NATO member the Netherlands (5) and Austria (4).

“With the C-390, both of our air forces will be able to fulfil a broad range of military and humanitarian operations – a capability that will become more important in a world where we face more threats,” says Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, national armaments director of the Netherlands.

“Together we give an example of European cooperation necessary in these times of uncertainty. I am hopeful that a lot of our colleagues will follow, and that this move can be extended,” he adds.

“In challenging times, our two nations have joined forces,” says Major General Harald Vodosek, national armaments director of Austria. “Our nations have almost identical requirements,” he adds, which enabled them to agree on a uniform configuration.

The Netherlands in June 2022 picked the C-390 as a replacement for its aged Lockheed Martin C-130Hs, while K-model Hercules operator Austria followed suit in 2023. Their joint programme also will cover aspects such as training, support and MRO; including using a planned new facility to be established in the Netherlands.

Speaking during a packed-out signing ceremony inside the Brazilian company’s chalet at the Farnborough air show on 22 July, Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior described the Dutch selection as having been “a turning point in the young history of the C-390”. He also praises the company’s new customers’ “boldness and visionary spirit” in choosing the twinjet-type.

Deliveries will begin in 2027, with the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s jets to be in the KC-390 tanker configuration and Austria’s examples to be capable of being refuelled in-flight.

“Be assured, Embraer will not rest one single minute [in working] to exceed your expectations, with the highest levels of safety and quality,” da Costa says.

“They will approach Embraer as one customer. It is a win-win for both countries,” he notes.

The company is close to completing a contract to supply the Czech Republic with two of the type, which is already in service with the air forces of Brazil and Portugal, poised for delivery to Hungary, and also on order for South Korea.

Embraer is also currently awaiting a decision by Sweden, with NATO’s newest member considering the C-390 and C-130J for its legacy Hercules replacement need.

“We see an increased interest in the platform coming from all corners of the globe,” da Costa says. “We strongly believe that this is just the beginning of our journey.”

Embraer’s production capacity for the C-390 has been scaled to deliver up to 18 aircraft annually. “This year we are going to deliver four, next year six units, and we are ramping up to 2030, when we expect to deliver 12,” da Costa tells FlightGlobal. “So we have capacity.”