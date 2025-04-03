The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transports are to be equipped with Northrop Grumman’s ALQ-251 countermeasures system, the US company announced on 3 April.

“With the increase of advanced radio frequency threats, our digital AN/ALQ-251 system allows the RAAF’s C-130J fleet the freedom of manoeuvre to carry out its wide range of humanitarian and national security missions safely,” says James Conroy, Northrop’s vice-president, navigation, targeting and survivability.

RAAF C-130J

Source: Commonwealth of Australia

The Royal Australian Air Force has a dozen C-130Js in use, with another 20 on order

Northrop describes its technology as offering “robust protection against advanced weapon systems and agile electronic warfare systems in dense electromagnetic spectrum environments”. Once installed, it will provide “radar warning, threat identification, geolocation and countermeasure capabilities, with the flexibility to adapt to future threats”, it adds.

“RAAF C-130J integration takes advantage of commonality with a current United States Department of Defense programme of record, reducing lifecycle costs and enabling interoperability,” the company notes.

Australia currently flies 12 C-130Js, and has another 20 of the type on order.

