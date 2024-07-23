Embraer’s first passenger-to-freighter model, the E190F, has been certificated by Brazil’s aviation regulator ANAC.

“We are very proud that we have all the test flights behind us, and the project has been completed,” said Arjan Meijer, chief of Embraer’s commercial aviation division, said on 23 July. “We are very proud to add this baby to the family.

”Strategically for Embraer, this allows a great afterlife for the asset.”

“It’s a great achievement. It looks so simple to put a small hole in an aircraft and put a door in, but I can assure you it’s an amazing feat,” he says.

The airframe, which first flew on 5 April in San Jose dos Campos, is also on the flight line at this year’s Farnborough air show.

The E190F’s first flight took about 2h, and allowed the Embraer team to complete an evaluation of the aircraft. The jet belongs to US lessor Regional One, Meijer says.

The jet was unveiled during a ceremony for employees on 30 November last year. Successful ground pressurisation and cargo-loading testing preceded the P2F aircraft’s maiden sortie.

Embraer’s P2F programme launched in 2022, covering E190s and E195 conversions, seeking to capitalise on e-commerce-driven demand for fast deliveries and extend the lives of its ageing passenger jets.

The E190F has a payload of 10,700kg (23,600lb), while the E195F’s will be 12,300kg.