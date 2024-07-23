While Embraer has so far not announced any commercial jets orders at this year’s Farnborough air show, chief executive Arjan Meijer says there are numerous deals in the pipeline for at least 300 aircraft.

“We feel extremely confident and positive about commercial aviation going forward,” Meijer said during a briefing at the show on 23 July. “I have never seen so much traction in the market as we see today.”

So far, the company has had firm orders for 2,200 E-Jets, making the aircraft the third most successful in the industry behind the A320 family and the Boeing 737. The company has delivered to more than 90 airlines in 60-plus countries.

Earlier this month the San Jose dos Campos-based company said it had delivered 26 commercial aircraft during the first half of this year. The main highlight of the first six months of 2024 was the order for 20 E2 jets by Mexicana de Aviacion – Mexico’s state-owned airline.

E2 IMPROVEMENTS

The two E2 aircraft - the E190-E2 and E195-E2 - are in the market for some significant improvements, Meijer adds. Most prominent is what Embraer calls the E2TS – or E2 advanced take-off system, the first automated take-off system in commercial aviation, to be available on the aircraft by the end of 2025.

That will allow the aircraft to fly into restricted airfields with shorter runways, and can add up to 350nm additional range or higher payload capability.

“We know there is interest so that’s why we have developed it,” he adds. “It’s the only airplane that will have such a capability. We are trying to extract more value out of the platform.”

New avionics including next generation weather radar and data transfer solutions as well as cabin optimization improvements, including allowing for another row of seats, are also in the plans, with retrofit options for already-in-service aircraft also available.

FROZEN TURBOPROP

Embraer’s long-rumoured new 70-80-seat turboprop seems to be off the table once and for all. It was paused at the end of 2022 when engine makers were unable to commit to the new powerplant required.

“The turboprop is in the freezer,” says Meijer. “We did not have the right engine to go forward.”

In addition, he says that “bringing something [to the market] before 2030 is a bit of a stretch” for the company, and the turboprop project should be considered “a part of Energia now”.

The company’s Energia initiative, launched in 2021, initially comprised four low- or zero-emission aircraft concepts: two nine-passenger aircraft (one hybrid-electric, one all-electric), one 19-seater powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and one powered by hydrogen-burning turbine engines to carry 35-50 passengers.

Now, Embraer has three potential concepts for a 50-seat aircraft: a hybrid electric version, a fuel cell version and a dual fuel system version, the last of which which could be flying by 2045.

REFRIGERATED E175-E2

The third and smallest member of the E2 family, the E175-E2, which first flew in 2019 and has since been put on hold, remains “in the refrigerator”, Meijer adds.

It’s too large and heavy for the US market, where scope clauses in pilot contracts limit US airlines’ ability to introduce the type.

“It’s a great aircraft but we have always said our biggest market is the USA and as long as the scope [clause] doesn’t change, the E175-E1 is the way to go,” he says. “Customers love the E1, they want more and more.”

“We will support the E175-E1 for many years to come and will bring improvements to the platform.”

The company in its first half results said it has 179 E175s in its backlog that stood at $21.1 billion at the end of June.