Pilar Wolfsteller

Pilar Wolfsteller, Americas Air Transport Editor, is based in Las Vegas and brings a pilot’s perspective to her beat. She covers airlines across the hemisphere and her interests also include future-oriented sustainable aviation technology and urban air mobility projects. Pilar began her journalism career at the global news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters, and has reported from more than 50 countries.

Contact info

Email:
pilar.wolfsteller@flightglobal.com

