Pilar Wolfsteller
Pilar Wolfsteller, Americas Air Transport Editor, is based in Las Vegas and brings a pilot’s perspective to her beat. She covers airlines across the hemisphere and her interests also include future-oriented sustainable aviation technology and urban air mobility projects. Pilar began her journalism career at the global news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters, and has reported from more than 50 countries.
Contact info
- News
Boeing pauses some 737 deliveries due to manufacturing error
Boeing has paused deliveries of some 737s due to a manufacturing error that will likely affect “a significant number” of in-production aircraft.
- News
United and ground-service workers’ union tentatively agree to contract for 29,000 employees
United Airlines and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), the union which represents 29,000 ground service workers, have come to a tentative agreement on a new contract.
- News
FAA referred 17 ‘unruly’ passenger cases to the FBI in first quarter of 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration referred 17 “unruly” passenger cases to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for criminal prosecution during the first quarter of 2023.
- News
Delta expects ‘strong operational summer’ after misery of 2022: CEO
Delta Air Lines expects its operations during the Northern Hemisphere’s busy summer travel season will improve compared to last year, when airlines struggled with massive disruptions resulting from lower staffing coupled with unpredictable weather and strong demand following the Covid 19 pandemic.
- News
‘Seaglider’ start-up Regent adds Muilenburg and Neeleman to its board of advisors
”Seaglider” developer Regent Craft has added former Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and serial aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman to its board of advisors.
- News
American expects to report first-quarter revenue of $12.2 billion
American Airlines expects to report $12.2 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2023 later this month as it flew 9.2% more capacity than during the same period last year.
- News
Boeing deliveries bounce back in March as orders also rise
Boeing’s commercial aircraft orders and deliveries bounced back in March as it once again began delivering 787s and 767s following a pause to address quality issues.
- News
United cuts frequencies in Northeast USA for summer travel season
United Airlines has cut “some frequencies” from its schedule in the New York and Washington, DC metropolitan areas during the busy northern hemisphere summer travel season.
- News
CAE inaugurates business jet training centre in Las Vegas
Canadian pilot training specialist CAE inaugurated its first US West Coast business aviation training centre in Las Vegas earlier this week, as demand for private jet travel – and flight crew to pilot general aviation jets - surpasses pre-pandemic levels.
- News
JetSmart scraps planned acquisition of Colombia’s Ultra Air
Just six days after signing a letter of understanding to acquire Colombia’s Ultra Air, Chilean low-cost carrier JetSmart has abandoned its plans.
- News
FAA allows airlines to temporarily return 10% of slots in Northeast USA
The Federal Aviation Administration will allow airlines operating out of four major airports in the Northeast US to leave up to 10% of assigned slots unused through the summer travel season due to staffing bottlenecks at air traffic control (ATC) facilities.
- News
Colombia approves Avianca’s planned Viva acquisition, with conditions
Colombia’s civil aviation regulator Aerocivil has approved a planned acquisition by flag carrier Avianca of financially strapped Viva Air, but has subjected the deal to several conditions.
- News
Delta to launch flight school in collaboration with Skyborne Academy
Delta Air Lines will open its own pilot academy later this year to train future pilots amid a shortage that is affecting all US airlines.
- In depth
Norse Atlantic plans pivot to sun destinations next winter
In the coming northern hemisphere’s winter, Norse Atlantic Airways is planning to broaden its long-haul offer to sun-thirsty vacationers looking for a break from the cold, wet weather.
- News
JetSmart moves to purchase Colombian domestic carrier Ultra Air
Chilean ultra-low-cost carrier JetSmart has signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase Colombian domestic carrier Ultra Air.
- News
FAA moves to require 25h of cockpit voice recording
The Federal Aviation Administration has moved to extend the required timeframe for cockpit voice recordings to be preserved in light of numerous recent serious runway incursion incidents in the USA.
- News
Avianca to launch routes from Boston and Orlando to El Salvador
Colombia’s Avianca will launch flights from Boston and Orlando to San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, bginning in June.
- News
United cuts Q1 earnings expectation due to ‘seasonality shift’ in travel behaviour
United Airlines has reduced its revenue expectations for the first quarter of 2023 due to a “seasonality shift” in post-pandemic passenger travel behaviour.
- News
Colombian aviation regulator approves 27 domestic routes for JetSmart
Colombia’s civil aviation regulator, Aerocivil, has approved 27 domestic routes for Chile’s ultra-low-cost carrier JetSmart.
- News
Canadian government approves WestJet’s acquisition of Sunwing
The government of Canada has approved WestJet’s acquisition of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations following a thorough review.