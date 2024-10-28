ALTA chief highlights Caribbean potential as he insists airlines are not ‘cash cows’

As the airline association gathers in Nassau, its chief executive Jose Ricardo Botelho outlines untapped opportunities in the event’s host region and concerns about Latin American government attitudes towards aviation
