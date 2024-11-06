Argentine ultra-low-cost carrier Flybondi has entered into its first wet-leasing agreement with the Spanish airline AlbaStar.

The carrier will operate two of AlbaStar’s Boeing 737-800s during the upcoming southern hemisphere’s summer travel season.

The agreement was made possible after recent deregulation in Argentina, which allows the use of foreign-registered aircraft and crewmembers for domestic scheduled flights, the company says.

“This agreement with AlbaStar represents a new step for Flybondi and for Argentine aviation,” says Flybondi’s chief executive Mauricio Sana. “It allows us to meet the growing demand of our passengers and guarantee them an even wider and more efficient connectivity.”

The additional aircraft bring Flybondi’s all-Boeing 737 fleet to 17. The airline launched operations in 2018 and currently flies to 19 domestic destinations and three cities in neighbouring Brazil.

“This agreement with Flybondi is part of our growth project, focused on business diversification, fleet expansion and the opening of new markets,” adds Oriol Hernandez, chief executive of AlbaStar. “This initiative consolidates our leadership position in the market and marks the beginning of a new stage that will include the incorporation of a strategic partner in the short term.”

FlyBondi says that 20% of its passengers are people who are flying for the first time in their lives, underlining the massive potential that the Latin American market holds for airlines as populations gain more wealth and the desire to favour faster aerial connections over longer, but generally cheaper, ground-based travel options.