The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has slapped American Airlines with a civil penalty of $50 million for “numerous serious violations of the laws protecting airline passengers with disabilities”.

The violations took place between 2019 and 2023, the government said on 23 October.

Employees at American were found to have conducted “unsafe physical assistance” of disabled passengers that “at times resulted in injuries and undignified treatment of wheelchair users”.

In addition, DOT says the Fort Worth-based airline did not provide timely assistance to such passengers, and it “mishandled thousands of wheelchairs”. The gear’s return to its users was delayed or it was returned damaged.

“The era of tolerating poor treatment of airline passengers with disabilities is over,” says US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this penalty, we are setting a new standard of accountability for airlines that violate the civil rights of passengers with disabilities.

The DOT adds that it is actively investigating other airlines for similar violations.

American must pay half of the penalty directly to the US Treasury, and will be credited with the other half to go towards investments in equipment to reduce incidents of wheelchair damage, improve care of wheelchairs during travel, as well as improved coordination of wheelchair handling at large airports. It must also compensate passengers who were affected.

American does not comment on the fine, but says it has ”a long-standing commitment to serving passengers with disabilities”. The airline adds that in 2024 it has invested more than $175 million in services, infrastructure, training and new technology for disabled passengers.

”Despite American’s best efforts, if a wheelchair or other mobility device is damaged or delayed during a customer’s journey, American pays for or provides repairs, replacements and loaners,” the airline says. ”The vast majority of cases are resolved directly with the passenger, without a lawsuit or the passenger escalating the matter to the DOT for resolution.”

Julie Rath, the airline’s senior vice-president of airport operations, reservations, and service recovery, adds “Today’s agreement reaffirms American’s commitment to taking care of all of our customers.”

American Airlines reports third-quarter earnings on 24 October.