LATAM Airlines Group has ordered ten more Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with options to acquire additional widebody jets.

The Santiago-based carrier said on 28 October that the new order brings to 120 the number of aircraft it has on order with delivery dates scheduled through 2030, “consolidating itself as the largest Boeing 787 operator in Latin America”. It does not specify how many of the aircraft will be -8s and how many will be -9s.

By the end of the decade, the company expects to be operating 52 of the type, double the number it operated prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.The airline will take delivery of its next two new Boeing 787s next year.

“The Boeing 787 is an aircraft that stands out for its efficiency and versatility and that allows the group to continue growing sustainably, reducing its carbon footprint while boosting the growth of its operations,” says LATAM Airlines Group chief financial officer Ramiro Alfonsin. “This order will allow the group to continue its growth internationally, with deliveries committed from 2025 to the end of the decade.”

Currently, the group operates 37 Boeing 787s.

“We value LATAM’s continued confidence in the 787 Dreamliner family to continue expanding its international network from hubs in Santiago, Sao Paulo and Lima,” says Mike Wilson, vice-president of sales for Latin America and the Caribbean at Boeing.

All told, the group operates 341 aircraft, of which 57 are Boeing-manufactured – 767, 777 and 787 models – and 263 Airbus narrowbody aircraft – A319, A320, A320neo, A321 and A321neo models. In addition, LATAM Cargo Group and its subsidiaries have 22 cargo aircraft.