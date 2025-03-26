Korean Air has finalised the order for up to 50 Boeing widebody jets that it tentatively signed for at the 2024 Farnborough air show.

Boeing disclosed on 26 March that it had locked in the deal for 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s, with options for an additional 10 787s.

After Boeing and Korean Air signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the widebody order in July, Korean Air executives last week disclosed that the airline would “further develop” and work to formalise the pact.

Now, the commitment will be reflected in Boeing’s orders and deliveries log.

Korean Air has previously stated that deliveries of the latest-generation widebodies are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Boeing expects to complete the 777X and 787 deliveries by 2033.

The incoming jets are part of a deal worth nearly $33 billion that also includes contracts for eight spare GE Aerospace GE9X engines – and options for two more – that will power the incoming 777-9s.

Korean Air is pursuing a plan to accelerate its fleet renewal and “transform into one of the world’s largest airlines by capacity” as it merges with fellow South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines.

But company executives have cited aircraft delivery delays as one of the airline’s greatest challenges, with scarce widebody supply keeping Korean Air’s older Airbus A380s and Boeing 747s flying longer than planned.