Embraer is advancing its passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion programme on schedule, with delivery of the first E190 Freighter set for the second quarter of 2024.

The company tells FlightGlobal that it unveiled the livery for the first E190F during a 30 November ceremony for employees in San Jose dos Campos.

Embraer has begun ground testing the E-Jet Freighter in Brazil, with a flight testing programme to follow.

”Recent achievements of the programme include changes to the jet interior, removing the seat and liners, reinforcing the floor, installing metal plugs on the windows and installing the rigid cargo barrier,” Embraer says. ”The cargo loading system was also installed and tried out with both pallets and containers.”

Changes have also been made to the aircraft’s exterior, including a new door frame and matching door, both designed and produced by Embraer.

The airframer secured a deal with Lanzhou Aviation Industry Development Group for 20 E-Jet P2F conversions at the Paris air show in June. It had previously secured an order for 10 units from Irish lessor Nordic Aviation Capital, with Kenyan cargo carrier Astral Aviation to be the launch operator.

Embraer’s P2F programme launched last year, covering E190s and E195 conversions, seeking to capitalise on e-commerce-driven demand for fast deliveries and extend the lives of its ageing passenger jets.

The E190F will have a payload of 10,700kg (23,600lb), while the E195F’s will be 12,300kg.

The company has previously stated that it expects to hand its first freighter over for certification with Brazilian authorities by the end of this year, with those in China and the USA to follow.