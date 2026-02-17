Start-up Dominican Republic carrier Sunrise Airways Dominicana is seeking to launch scheduled passenger flights to the USA.

The carrier, based near Santo Domingo, on 16 February filed with the US Department of Transportation for a foreign air carrier permit, saying it intends to fly passengers and cargo between the Dominican Republic and USA.

Sunrise also seeks to begin charter flights. The carrier’s regulatory filings do not specify which US cities it intends to serve.

Certificated in April 2025 to fly charters in the Dominican Republic, Sunrise operates from a base at Santo Domingo’s Las Americas International airport, flying from there to Antigua and Tortola.

Sunrise’s fleet includes one Embraer 120 Brasilia turboprop (registration HI1079), one ERJ135 (registration HI1112) and two BAE Systems Jetstream 32s (registrations HI1049 and HI1059), regulatory documents show.

The airline is a subsidiary of Haitian carrier Sunrise Airways, which operates a larger fleet and serves numerous routes to and within that country.

Sunrise Airways Dominicana held assets valued at $3.7 million at the end of August 2025. In the first eight months of last year it generated $1.2 million in revenue and turned a $553,000 profit, according to filings with the DOT. More recent figures are not available.

Sunrise’s application follows the recent start of flights between Santo Domingo and the USA by Dominican start-up Arajet.