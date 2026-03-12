Taiwanese carrier Starlux Airlines has disclosed that it will lease eight more Airbus A321neos for its fleet.

The aircraft will be sourced from lessor BOC Aviation (UK) according to a submission to the Taiwanese stock exchange on 10 March.

The disclosure values the transaction at around $81.2 million per aircraft.

No further details have been given including the delivery dates or engine selection for the twinjets.

The airline’s current fleet of 13 A321neos is fitted with CFM International Leap-1A engines.

Starlux has an all-Airbus operation which includes long-haul A350-900 and -1000 models, as well as A330-900s.