An undisclosed operator in the Asia-Pacific region has entered a purchase agreement for three refurbished De Havilland Dash 8-400 turborprops.

The twin-turboprop aircraft will undergo a “comprehensive refurbishment” and join the carrier, which already operates Dash-8 400s, in 2027 and 2028, says De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

“We’re proud to support our customer’s continued fleet enhancement with these refurbished Dash 8-400s, which will offer a refreshed passenger experience and increased seating capacity thereby offering increased revenue opportunities” says Ryan DeBrusk of De Havilland.

The company’s refurbishment programme includes updated cabin interiors and modernized systems.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that Asia-Pacific carriers have 150 Dash 8-400s in their fleets.

Major operators include Sunstate Airlines, which operates as QantasLink, All Nippon Airways, Australia’s National Jet Express, and PAL Express.