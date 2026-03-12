Nigeria’s civil aviation authority has granted an air operator’s certificate to regional carrier Enugu Air, enabling it to commence independent operations.

Enugu Air has been relying on operational support from Nigerian airline XE Jet while it progressed through the regulatory process.

But the civil aviation authority says it issued an AOC to Enugu for scheduled services on 10 March, adding that it represents a “significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector”.

The certification process has involved “multiple evaluation stages” including operational demonstrations.

Enugu Air has a fleet of six aircraft based on Embraer E-Jets including the E195 and E190.

But the Enugu state commissioner for transportation, Obi Ozor, says that the airline aims to increase its fleet to 20.

Ozor says the airline will play a vital role in linking Enugu to domestic and international markets.

Enugu Air, which is headed by chief executive Tolu Ita, completed the certification process in just under six months, the civil aviation authority says.

The carrier will contribute to Enugu governor Peter Mbah’s strategic ambition to position the state as a regional hub for West and Central Africa.

XE Jet group chief Emmanuel Iza says the development of Enugu Air “demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnerships between government and the commercial aviation sector”.