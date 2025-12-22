Chinese-owned lessor GD Helicopter Finance (GDHF) is broadening its portfolio with the acquisition of Belgian offshore operator NHV Group from its private equity owner Ardian.

No details on the transaction value have been disclosed but GDHF says it aims to close the deal in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Led by leasing veteran Michael York, GDHF emerged in 2024 having taken over an order for 50 Airbus Helicopters H160 medium-twins from Chinese lessor GDAT. It also has access to another GDAT order for 20 super-medium-class H175s.

Dublin-based GDHF is owned by Peter Jiang – founder and chairman of GDAT.

NHV, which specialises in offshore transportation, including oil and gas and windfarm support services, has a fleet dominated by the H175, but which also includes the smaller H145 and Leonardo Helicopters AW169 and AW139.

GDHF says the operator will be “greatly enhanced with new technology cost-efficient helicopter fleet deployment capabilities to better meet the need of customers.”

In turn, its own business will “effectively improve its global delivery and asset management capabilities”.

GDHF says the two businesses will be maintained as separate organisations, with its operation continuing to serve customers globally, while NHV focuses on operations in Europe and Africa.

At this early stage it is unclear how the acquisition will play out in practice, or how the wider market will react, notably that some lease customers are also likely to be competitors of NHV.

Ardian acquired a majority stake in NHV in 2013.