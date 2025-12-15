Bombardier is to supply six Global 6500 business jets to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) under a C$753 million ($546 million) contract.

Destined to replace the service’s fleet of legacy CC-144 Challenger aircraft, deliveries of the Canadian-built jets are set to commence by the summer of 2027, with initial operational capability to be declared by the end of that year.

Acquired under the RCAF’s Airlift Capability Project – Multi-role Flight Service requirement, the ultra-long-range, large-cabin jets will be used for worldwide utility flights. Missions include aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and national security operations.

The contract also includes training for aircrew and maintenance personnel as well as military modifications.

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engines, the Global 6500 will deliver a significant performance increase, at 6,600nm (12,223km) boasting more than double the range of the CC-144.

In service since the early 1980s, the RCAF has just four of the Challenger 600-derived jets still operational.

While the airframer performs most military-specific modifications at its Bombardier Defense unit in Wichita, Kansas, the Global 6500s for its Canadian customer will be completed domestically.

Meanwhile, the first signals intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft built for Germany’s PEGASUS programme recently arrived at Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg facility in the north of the country following its ferry flight from Wichita.

Installation and integration of Hensoldt’s Kalaetron Integral SIGINT system will now take place, alongside the installation of the operator cabin and additional military and communication systems. Lufthansa Technik will be responsible for both civil and military certification of the aircraft.