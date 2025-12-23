Spain has ordered 18 Airbus Defence & Space C295 tactical transports as replacements for fleets of CN235 and CASA C212 aircraft operated by the country’s air force.

Split into two batches, the initial tranche will be delivered between 2026 and 2028 and will be used for training missions at Matacan air base in Salamanca, replacing CN235s.

The second batch will arrive over the 2030-2032 period and will be used for manual and automatic paratrooper drops, as well as cargo drops. These missions are currently performed using C212s at the military parachuting school at Alcantarilla air base in Murcia.

Spain says the purchase of the domestically produced C295 – a type it already operates – is intended to harmonise its fleet and achieve logistical and operational commonality. A comprehensive support, sustainment and training package is included in the deal.

Spain approved the acquisition as part of a wider €3.7 billion ($4.36 billion) defence spending package in September that also included new helicopters and jet trainers; Madrid last week confirmed orders for 100 rotorcraft via Airbus Helicopters.

“With this contract, the Spanish Air and Space Force will operate a fleet of 46 C295s in transport, maritime patrol and surveillance configurations,” says Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence & Space.