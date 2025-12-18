Spain has formalised a huge order for 100 new military rotorcraft, contracting Airbus Helicopters for a previously approved deal which comprises 50 H145Ms, 31 NH Industries (NHI) NH90s, 13 H135s, and 6 H175Ms.

Framed within Spain’s National Helicopter Plan, announced in May, the acquisition is intended to accelerate the modernisation of its armed forces. Governmental approval for the deal was received in September and the order has been placed by the DGAM defence procurment agency.

While Spain is already an operator of the H135 and 11t-class NH90, the 45-unit order for the H145M sees it become the second largest customer for the light-twin behind Germany which, following a recent 20-aircraft top-up, holds orders for 82 examples.

All destined for the Spanish army, the H145Ms will be used for pilot training, utility, disaster relief and light attack, using the airframer’s HForce modular weapons system.

Notably, the acquisition sees Madrid become the launch customer for the military M-model variant of the H175 super-medium-twin, which will replace legacy AS332 Super Pumas and AS532 Cougars.

While its six-strong H175M fleet will be used by the air force for governmental transport missions, Airbus Helicopters confirms the contract specifies military certification and the integration of specific military equipment.

Spain intends to split the latest batch of NH90s – its third to date – between all three services: 13 for the army, 12 for the air force, and six for the navy.

All the NH90s are the TTH troop transport variant, although the navy will take a specific model, the MSPT, which features an automatic folding main rotor and tail, plus other specific modifications including a steerable nose-wheel and drivetrain torque-boost function.

Airbus Helicopters, a member of the NHI consortium alongside Leonardo Helicopters and GKN/Fokker, will deliver the NH90s from its facility in Albacete in southern Spain.

Meanwhile, the latest batch of H135s – 12 for the air force and one for the navy – will be used for advanced pilot training, light utility, and observation missions. Spain already operates 18 H135 trainers from a 2021 order.

On the back of the order, Airbus Helicopters will continue to grow its footprint in Albacete, adding a new military customisation centre and an international training centre for H145M pilots and technicians. In parallel, it aims to develop the site into a centre of expertise for digital capabilities.