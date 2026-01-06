Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has been besieged by a fierce winter storm, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and widespread reports of chaos at the critical European hub.

On 6 January alone, Dutch carrier KLM cancelled some 400 flights, with a further 28% of its departures delayed, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware. Those disruptions come atop an already difficult few days of operations to start 2026.

KLM’s website warns travellers: “Don’t come to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol if your flight has been cancelled.”

”Severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, has had a significant impact on both flight and ground operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol over the past few days,” it says. “Current forecasts indicate that these challenging conditions will persist over the coming days.”

KLM adds that it is “working around the clock” to get travellers to their destinations. However, due to “limited capacity across airlines and crew-scheduling adjustments”, re-booking passengers is taking longer than expected.

”If you find suitable alternative travel options yourself, this may help you reach your destination sooner,” the airline says.

The airline told Reuters on 6 January it is running low on de-icing fluid, though the airport itself reports having adequate supplies on-hand.

Schiphol airport says it is expecting “very limited flights” on 7 January as winter storms blanket much of Europe with heavy snow.

”On Wednesday, due to persistent winter weather and heavy winds, only limited air traffic is possible to and from Schiphol,” it says. “As a precaution, more than 600 flights are cancelled. More cancellations are expected. This will be mostly European flights.”

Social media is replete with chaotic anecdotes from travellers with itineraries passing through Schiphol; many report that alternative accommodations and hotel vouchers have not been made available.

KLM also warns that many short- and medium-haul flights to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris will be disrupted between 6-8 January “due to expected winter weather”.

FlightAware data shows that Air France’s operations have also been hit hard, with 87 flight cancellations and 355 delayed flights on 6 January.