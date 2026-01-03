Investigations are under way after an Airbus Helicopters H160 operated by Omni Taxi Aero was forced to ditch off the coast of Brazil.

The H160 made the forced landing 37nm (68km) at around 11:00 local on 2 January, having departed for an offshore platform from Cabo Frio airport with six passengers and two crew aboard.

All eight occupants were subsequently rescued safely by a Brazilian navy-operated H225M.

Registered PR-OFB, the 2024-built H160 was handed over to the Brazilian operator in November that year on lease from GD Helicopter Finance. Omni Taxi Aero intended to use a total of five H160s to support contracts with Brazilian energy firm Petrobras.

Airbus says it is fully supporting the investigation authorities and the operator, adding: “We do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Omni Taxi Aero, part of Lisbon-based Omni Helicopters International, says the safety of its passengers and crews remains its top priority.

“Omni continues to provide full support to those involved and is co-ordinating closely with the authorities so that the circumstances of the occurrence can be established.”

Powered by twin Safran Helicopter Engines Arrano powerplants, the H160 is Airbus Helicopters’ newest model, only entering service in 2022.