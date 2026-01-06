Boeing Australia has named a former Royal Australian Air Force fighter pilot as its new president for Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Steve Roberton, who flew fighters for nearly three decades, took over the role on 5 January, says Boeing Australia.

He has experience in both the F/A-18A Hornet and F/A-18F Super Hornet.

Following his retirement from the RAAF at the rank of air vice-marshal in 2022, Roberton spent two years as a senior adviser with consulting firm McKinsey. In September 2024 he was tapped as chief executive of Lockheed Martin in Australia and New Zealand but stepped down in January 2025 owing to personal reasons.

Subsequently, he started consulting for Boeing Defence Australia in June 2025.

“Zed is a widely admired leader who is committed to advancing Australia’s national security and aviation priorities,” says Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.

“His decades of hands-on experience leading complex joint military operations demonstrate that he has the proven skills and values needed to guide our Oceania operations forward.”

He succeeds Maria Fernandez, who retired in October 2025.