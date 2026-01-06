The Armed Forces of Malta Air Wing is to expand its fleets of Beechcraft King Air maritime patrol aircraft and Leonardo Helicopters AW139 rotorcraft, via follow-on contracts signed last month.

Announced on 17 December, an order for one King Air 360 was placed via Aerodata AG, which already supports the Mediterranean nation’s three-strong fleet of surveillance-roled King Air 200 twin-turboprops.

“The new aircraft will be primarily employed in border control, maritime surveillance, maritime law enforcement, and search and rescue,” the armed forces says. “As the fourth King Air in service, it will strengthen the Air Wing’s ability to meet growing operational demands and enhance security and safety across the Central Mediterranean.”

Signed on 22 December, Valletta’s order for a fourth AW139 “forms part of the ongoing standardisation of the helicopter fleet operated by the Air Wing”, it says.

“The AW139 helicopters play a vital role in border control, surveillance, maritime law enforcement, and search and rescue operations,” it notes.

Aviation analytics company Cirium indicates that Malta is due to take delivery of its additional AW139 in June 2027.

Malta’s current military inventory also includes one aged Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander surveillance aircraft and a lone operational Aerospatiale SA316 helicopter, Cirium data shows.