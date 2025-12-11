Following recent redundancies at its US site, ZeroAvia’s UK operation now also appears to be facing a staff exodus, casting doubt on its capacity to meet stated certification timelines.

Multiple employees, based at facilities in Sandwich in Kent and Kemble in Gloucestershire, have in recent days updated their profiles on social networking site LinkedIn indicating they are ‘Open to Work’.

These include senior airworthiness engineers, those in the design department, marketing and internal communications specialists, and research and development staff, notably those in charge of its fuel cell development programme.

While some may be moving on voluntarily, others indicate redundancies, with one describing their employment experience as being “unexpectedly interrupted by layoffs”.

It is unclear how many staff are leaving and how many of these are redundancies or whether more layoffs are planned; ZeroAvia did not respond to FlightGlobal’s request for comment.

As of 31 December 2024, the most recent figures available, ZeroAvia employed 220 people in the UK. The highest-paid director that year took home a salary and benefits package worth over £345,000 ($463,000).

Cuts were made at ZeroAvia’s site in Everett, Washington in August, October and November.

ZeroAvia has been looking to secure around $150 million through a Series D funding round to push on with its development programmes.

In September, it warned in the 2024 accounts for the UK business that additional investment would be needed to fund the operation beyond the first quarter of 2026.

ZeroAvia chief executive Val Miftakhov last month said the company hoped to obtain certification for both its ZA600 electric propulsion system and broader fuel cell powertrain in 2027. Its first application is intended to be on the Cessna Caravan with UK-based RVL Aviation the launch customer.

In May this year, the company said it intended to open in 2028 a new site near Glasgow airport to serve as its Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and would receive a £9 million grant from Scottish Enterprise to help with the construction.