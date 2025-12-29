Russia’s United Aircraft has secured regulatory approval of its modified Tupolev Tu-214, enabling the ramp-up of production for the revived twinjet.

The company plans to build up to 20 Tu-214s per year by the end of 2027.

Federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia has issued a certificate of approval for “major change” to the basic design.

It follows a flight programme using a testbed aircraft – featuring replacement of foreign-built components under an import-substitution strategy – which commenced in November last year.

The aircraft, powered by Aviadvigatel PS-90A engines, has domestically-built avionics and safety equipment – including collision-avoidance and ground-proximity warning systems.

“Our colleagues have essentially developed a new, cutting-edge avionics suite,” says Russian trade and industry minister Anton Alikhanov.

“These proven systems will be installed on other aircraft models.”

Alikhanov says the modified Tu-214 represents “another step toward technological sovereignty” in civil aviation.

Rosaviatsia states that it has certified a domestic equivalent to the ACAS collision-avoidance system, which has undergone a series of evaluations in conjunction with foreign-built counterparts.

It says the systems will be fitted not only to the Tu-214 but also the Yakovlev MC-21-310 and SJ-100, as well as the Ilyushin Il-114-300.

Rosaviatsia chief Dmitry Yadrov says approval of the “fully Russian-made” Tu-214 approval is the culmination of “systematic and persistent work” from the country’s aviation industry.

“We are jointly and steadily continuing to work on other aircraft,” he adds. “Domestic long-haul and regional airlines are eagerly awaiting them.”

The Tu-214 is capable of accommodating up to 210 passengers.

United Aircraft chief Vadim Badekha says the twinjet is the “first in a line of import-substituting civil aircraft” to receive approval from the regulator.

“But much work remains to be done on other aircraft in our civil line,” he adds.

Certification tests are progressing with the MC-21 and SJ-100. Badekha says the Il-114-300 has completed “over 99%” of its certification flights, with “literally a few flights remaining”, and the programme will be wrapped up “in the foreseeable future”.

Approval of the modified Tu-214 “paves the way” to serial production and delivery to domestic carriers, says Russian transport minister Andrei Nikitin.

“Serial production will create jobs, foster regional development, and enhance technological expertise,” he adds.

Nikitin also expects Tupolev to “further refine” the Tu-214’s design to “meet the expectations of operators”.

State technology corporation Rostec adds that the Kazan aircraft plant, which manufactures the Tu-214, is undergoing modernisation in order to increase production capability.