Advanced powertrain developer ZeroAvia is aiming for certification in 2027 of both its 600kW ZA600 fuel cell powertrain and electric motor.

Presenting a keynote address at the Aerospace Technology Institute’s (ATI’s) annual conference on 5 November, founder and chief executive Val Miftakhov said that while the business had made progress “the next challenge is moving from a prototype to a certification programme”.

It has parallel certification campaigns underway with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the electric propulsion system, and with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the full powertrain.

Miftakhov says it has been engaged in the certification programmes “for the last 18 months and I would say we are about halfway through those… with the CAA and FAA”.

Asked whether he could commit to a service entry date for a hydrogen-powered aircraft, he says ZeroAvia is “hoping to be the first” with such a product, adding: “Specifically for us, the first certified product, we are targeting the first half of 2027 at this point”.

“Like I said, we have been in certification since December 23.”

In the summer, Miftakhov told FlightGlobal it was at a similar stage in the certification process and hoped to obtain CAA clearance for the powertrain in late 2026 or early 2027.

Entry into service aboard the Cessna Caravan, ZeroAvia’s launch platform, via a supplemental type certificate would follow later in 2027, he indicated.

He describes the powertrain on the Caravan as its “minimum viable product” which can be brought to market quickly while still offering “commercial relevance that can jump-start the industry”.

“I think the first certified product in this market is a game-changer, right? We believe that all sizes of aircraft will go to hydrogen-electric with time, but we didn’t want to go after a large aircraft to begin with because that’s a lot of money and a lot of time.

“I want to have the first certified product in this hydrogen electric space and I think this will change the trajectory of the industry quite a bit.”

Miftakhov also confirms to FlightGlobal that certification of its electric propulsion system (EPS) will not be until 2027. This is due “to the learnings from the test campaign and iterations that we need to do”.

Earlier this year it announced US firm Jetcruzer International would be the launch customer for the EPS on its 500E platform – an electrified version of an already certificated aircraft.

ZeroAvia was supposed to supply the demonstration EPS to Jetcruzer in the spring but the airframer was not in a position to take delivery, says Miftakhov.

Instead, the motor and associated equipment is being tested at ZeroAvia’s site in Everett, Washington.

ZeroAvia is also working to close its Series D funding round, thought to be for around $150 million, a milestone Miftakhov expects shortly.

However, its finances have been boosted by its selection by the EU’s Innovation Fund – which uses Emissions Trading System revenues to back low-carbon projects – for a grant of up to €21.4 million ($24.7 million).

Still be officially ratified, the grant will be used for the retrofit of 15 Caravans with hydrogen powertrains, plus the establishment of airport fuelling infrastructure at 15 sites in Norway. The aircraft are intended to begin operations from 2028; their operators will be announced in due course, says ZeroAvia.

Negotiations will now begin with the relevant EU agency to finalise the funding contract, confirming the budget, timetable, technical deliverables and legal responsibilities. The results of this process will be confirmed in the first half of 2026.

ZeroAvia is also hoping to fly before year-end its modified Dornier 228 testbed that has now been fitted with liquid hydrogen tanks under an ATI-backed project. It has also previously benefitted from ATI funding for the HyFlyer I and II initiatives.