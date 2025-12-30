France has ordered two Saab GlobalEye surveillance jets, reflecting ongoing strong demand in Europe for reconnaissance aircraft and coming several months after France signalled its intention to acquire the type.

Saab revealed the deal on 30 December, saying France’s armaments directorate ordered the aircraft along with related ground equipment, training and support.

Valued at SKr 12.3 billion ($1.3 billion), the agreement also gives France options to acquire another two of the early warning and control aircraft, which are significantly modified Bombardier Global 6500 business jets.

Saab anticipates delivering the aircraft between 2029 and 2032.

“Today’s order underscores the robust partnership between Saab and France,” says Saab chief executive Micael Johansson. “This choice reinforces France’s commitment to sovereignty and strengthens Europe’s overall protection, with both Sweden and France operating GlobalEye.”

At the Paris air show in June, France signed a declaration of intent to acquire two GlobalEyes. At the time, the parties said they expected to finalise a firm contract within months.

Paris has said the GlobalEyes will replace its aging Boeing 707-based E-3Fs.

Saab already delivered five of the jets to launch customer United Arab Emirates and is preparing to deliver at least three to Sweden.

FlightGlobal in October reported increasing demand for the GlobalEye, with Demark, Germany and NATO considering adding the aircraft to their fleets. Saab has also been pursuing a sale to Canada.

Based on anticipated sales, the company in May revealed plans to increase its GlobalEye conversion capacity to four jets annually.

Saab receives the aircraft from Bombardier and puts them through complex modifications at its Linkoping site – most visibly by equipping them with Erieye ER active electronically scanned array radars, which are housed within canoe fairings mounted above the fuselage.