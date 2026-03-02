Investigators are probing the crash of a Bolivian air force Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transport that resulted in 22 deaths.

The incident occurred during the evening of 27 February as the aircraft (FAB-81) attempted to land at El Alto airport after operating a flight from Sant Cruz de la Sierra, according to Bolivian defence authorities.

Of the deaths, eight were crew members, with the rest on the ground when the aircraft crashed near the airport. Dozens were also injured.

The aircraft was carrying 8t of fresh banknotes when it crashed. Loose banknotes attracted looters who police dispersed with teargas.

Bolivia’s air accident authorities are probing the accident. They will consider weather conditions and the aircraft’s weight. The aircraft’s loading is a key consideration given that El Alto – Spanish for “The Heights” – is among the highest major cities in the world at an elevation of 13,615ft.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, FAB-81 was delivered in November 1977.

For most of its career the aircraft was operated by TAB Airlines, which is part of Bolivia’s air force. During its career the aircraft has also periodically served with Angola cargo operator TransAfrik.