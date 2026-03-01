A terminal at Dubai International airport was damaged on 28 February, injuring four workers, as Iran fired missiles at the UAE and neighbouring countries in retaliation for being attacked by US and Israeli forces.

The strikes have brought air travel across broad swaths of the Middle East to a standstill, with several countries having closed their airspace to civilian traffic.

“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained,” the Dubai government said in a 28 February X post. “Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

The incident reportedly occurred at Dubai’s Terminal 3. Reports say the airport had been hit by an Iranian missile.

Following a volley of US and Israeli strikes earlier on 28 February, Iran’s military responded by firing missiles of its own at the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Those nations, which host US military bases, have closed their airspace to commercial traffic, according to reports, and many of the region’s airlines have halted flights.

Emirates on 28 February cancelled 492 flights, Flydubai nixed 329 flights and Etihad Airways axed 212 flights, according to FlightAware.com.

President Trump has since confirmed that the strikes killed many senior Iranian officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.