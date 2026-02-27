Elbit Systems will supply its Helmet Display and Tracking System (HDTS) for the Israeli air force’s Sikorsky UH-60 fleet.

HDTS provides three dimensional symbology that depicts terrain and obstacles in real time, says the company.

This improves pilots’ situational awareness and decision making in visual conditions degraded by darkness, dust, fog, rain and smoke. HDTS also improves a helicopter crew’s ability to carry out a mission in brownout conditions.

The system includes a line of sight head tracking that displays symbology relevant to where a pilot is locking. HDTS also integrates with helicopter sensors and external video sources.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding and successful cooperation with the Israeli air force,” says Yoram Shmuely, general manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace.

“This program further strengthens Elbit’s position as a next generation provider of integrated aircrew solutions, marking the transition from basic helmet mounted displays to a fully operational system that unites display, precise head tracking, synthetic symbology, and multi sensor integration.”

Elbit did not provide the number of helicopters to receive HDTS, the contract amount, or timelines.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, shows that the Israeli air force operates 50 Black Hawks. Of these, 40 are S-70As with an average age of 24.9 years, and 10 are UH-60As with an average age of 46.4 years.