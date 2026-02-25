Airbus Helicopters has offered more detail on the design choices behind its two concept studies produced for the NATO Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme.

As reported by FlightGlobal in November last year, the two proposals comprise an advanced conventional helicopter and a high-speed rotorcraft that uses technologies derived from its Racer demonstrator.

The two concept studies were submitted in July 2025 to the NATO Support & Procurement Agency, which is managing the NGRC project on behalf of six alliance members – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.

While the airframer is staying coy on how fast the high-speed concept could fly, Will Sampson, head of market operations at Airbus Helicopters, says it will not quite match the Racer’s performance, which is designed around a cruise speed of 227kt (420km/h) but has achieved 240kt in level flight.

“Is it as fast as the Racer can go? No. But is it significantly faster than a legacy helicopter? Yes,” he said, speaking to FlightGlobal at IQPC’s International Military Helicopter conference on 24 February.

But Sampson points out it will not have “speed for speed’s sake”, balancing that requirement with the need for high levels agility to enable nap-of-the-earth tactical flights.

Similarly, with the NGRC’s initial attributes calling for a rotorcraft than can achieve a minimum of 180kt in cruise, the more conventional design would be “there or a little bit better”, the airframer indicates.

Airbus Helicopters does not specify the maximum take-off weight of either concept but indicates both will be below 16t.

While taking its overall design cues from the Racer, the new high-speed concept has several key differences. Rather than relying solely on the pusher-configured lateral rotors for its anti-torque performance, the concept also incorporates a conventional tail rotor.

And instead of the Racer’s distinctive V-shaped box-wing with the engines at the outermost point, the concept features a high-mounted monoplane design, with the lateral rotors sat much closer to the fuselage.

Reinstatement of the tail rotor was necessary to increase the anti-torque performance, given the position of the lateral rotors, and to provide an extra layer of survivability, Airbus Helicopters says.

Additionally, the high-wing configuration facilitates access to the cabin and allows a door gun to traverse for self-protection; the integration of weapon stores is also simplified.

“Racer is very difficult to militarise in its current form,” Sampson says. “This is an agreed proposal – it’s gone through the design office process in order to confirm this would meet the requirements.”

Intriguingly, the manufacturer is also exploring whether it would be possible for the wings to be detachable, allowing a degree of interchangeability between the conventional and high-speed designs.

“It would give us a common platform with commonality of parts and services,” says Sampson.

Pressed on whether such a concept would be feasible, he adds: “We think we can build something like, that’s clear.”

And while acknowledging there would be a trade-off between the benefits the modularity and increased complexity, Sampson believes it could gain traction: “When we explain the concept to customers they are interested.”

Regardless of the modular wing concept, the two designs are intended to have a high degree of commonality. Airbus Helicopters declines to offer a precise figure but says it is at “a significant level”.

The NSPA is now using the five concepts presented to it – a large tiltrotor from Leonardo Helicopters and two designs from Sikorsky alongside the Airbus pair – to draw up a set of firm requirements to be issued via a request for proposals in the summer.

That document will be sent to the three airframers above, plus Boeing, which has also been pre-qualified for the project’s next stage, running until September 2027.

NGRC is intended to spur the development of a new medium-class military rotorcraft for service entry from 2035.