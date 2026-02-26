Airbus Helicopters is actively pursuing a domestically-developed autonomous uncrewed version of its H145M light-twin for Euroepan customers and is likely to release more detail on the project later this year.

Although the airframer is already developing a similar platform it calls the MQ-72C for the US Marine Corps under the service’s Aerial Logistics Connector demonstration programme, it sees growing interest on the other side of the Atlantic as well.

“With the technology we have developed for the VSR700 we have got the capability to add autonomy to the H145 for European customers and it is something we are actively looking at doing,” says Will Sampson, head of market operations at Airbus Helicopters.

“We are looking to present that to the public over the course of the year,” he told FlightGlobal at IQPC’s International Military Helicopter conference on 24 February.

Sampson says the uncrewed version could carry sensor or cargo payloads or be used as a platform from which to deploy multiple air-launched effects. “We are actively looking at what the most important mission sets would be for it,” he adds.

Integration of the autonomous flight-control system should be simplified through the H145’s use of the manufacturer’s Helionix avionics suite, Sampson notes.

While others developing autonomous platforms argue that only a bespoke aircraft will avoid incorporating design choices – and therefore unnecessary mass – from being built around crewed operation, Sampson disagrees.

“Any potential disadvantages” from the conversion of a manned helicopter, he says, are outweighed by cost and operational benefits, such as a ready-made spares pool, especially true of a aircraft like the German-built H145 where there is a substantial fleet in civilian use.

Meanwhile, Airbus Helicopters continues to advance its crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) capabilities.

Having previously tested the integration of uncrewed systems with the H145, H225M and NH Industries NH90, the company will later this year conduct similar trials using a Tiger attack helicopter as part of the type’s MkIII development roadmap.