France’s defence procurement agency and Saab have entered an agreement related to the possible acquisition of the GlobalEye early warning and control aircraft.

The declaration of intent, signed at the Paris air show, reflects France’s intention to obtain two examples, and includes options for France to obtain two more, says Saab.

The two parties will now negotiate the final contract, which is “expected to be finalised in the coming months. Saab stresses that it has yet to receive a firm order.

“We welcome today’s announcement by France about the intention to procure GlobalEye, which will enhance the French Armed Forces’ situational awareness and threat detection across the air, land and sea domains,” says Micael Johansson, president and chief executive of Saab.

“Our solution will enable France to maintain full sovereign control of its airborne early warning and control capability.”

Separately, Saab and French modification firm Sabena technics have a “framework agreement” related to the possible acquisition.

The agreement lays the foundation for the two companies to work together on aircraft modification work and associated services for the GlobalEye.

In May, Saab outlined plans to significantly boost its production capacity for the GlobalEye.

The Swedish company has so far delivered five of the heavily adapted Bombardier Global 6000s to launch operator the United Arab Emirates, with three more on order for its home nation.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that France’s air force operates four Boeing E-3F Sentries in the airborne early warning role. The average age of these assets is 34.6 years.

The French navy is also in the process of obtaining three Northrop Grumman E-2D Hawkeyes to operate from its sole aircraft carrier, the Charles De Gaulle. These will replace its E-2Cs.