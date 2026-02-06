Saab aims to fly an unmanned demonstrator aircraft in 2027 that will inform a decision for Sweden’s next fighter aircraft.

A government-funded initiative under Saab’s Future Fighter System (KFS) will see a “fighter-sized” unmanned aircraft take to the air next year, says Peter Nilsson, head of Saab’s Aeronautics advanced programmes business unit.

The unmanned demonstrator flight is part of the second phase of Saab’s Future Combat Aircraft System effort. It follows an initial phase that focused on research and development.

Ultimately, Stockholm will make a key decision on its next fighter aircraft. “A decision is supposed to be taken by the government no later than 2030 and there are three options,” says Nilsson.

“Option one is to have Sweden develop a completely new fighter aircraft independently. Option two is international cooperation, or a third option is to purchase ready-made systems from abroad.”

Nilsson made the remarks during a briefing at the Singapore air show.

Saab is working on several technologies in support of a future fighter and prospective collaborative combat aircraft. These include autonomy, artificial intelligence, nano technologies, rapid prototyping, and additive manufacturing.

In addition, the company is exploring what it calls “robust low observability”, or stealth technologies that stand up to harsh winter conditions, and which can be effectively maintained with Sweden’s dispersed operations model.

The demonstrator will use the company’s “split software core”, a technology used in the Gripen E fighter, that separates operational software functions from flight critical operations.

“This allows the Gripen’s tactical system to be rapidly and constantly updated with a minimum aircraft downtime and without any safety concerns,” he says.

“You can deploy whatever future capability you want because the Gripen allows you to integrate any future technology in a way that’s has been unprecedented.”

Otherwise, Nilsson revealed few details about the vehicle, and declined to identify its powerplant.

In parallel to the state-funded future fighter work, Saab is also exploring unmanned military and civilian aircraft.