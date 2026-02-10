This year’s Singapore air show enjoyed record attendance from trade delegates, underlining its importance as an industry gathering.

The four trade days of this year’s show, from 3-6 February, saw 65,000 trade visitors from over 130 countries and regions, according to Experia Events, the show’s organiser.

It estimates that over 1,100 companies participated.

“Achieving record trade attendance at our tenth edition reflects the strength and resilience of the aerospace and defence sector,” says Experia managing director Leck Chet Lam.

“This edition not only marks a major milestone for Singapore Airshow but also highlights the sector’s vitality, with our trade visitors engaging in dynamic discussions, sharing insights and exploring new collaborations across aviation and defence.”

In addition to strong attendance, the show generated several major news stories.

On the defence beat, Singapore’s air force chief revealed that the country will obtain used Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transports to replace its older C-130s, as opposed to buying a new type.

Airbus and Singapore also hailed crew-uncrewed teaming success after a trial between an H225M helicopter and a Flexrotor uncrewed air vehicle.

In a briefing at the show, Saab revealed that it aims to produce 36 Gripen E/F fighters annually as its Brazilian production line nears its first delivery.

As for commercial stories, Vietnam low-cost carrier Vietjet decided to stick with Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G powerplant for a future batch of A320neo narrowbodies.

Airbus provided an update on its A350 Freighter as it prepares for an exhaustive flight test campaign, as Tigerair Taiwan used the show to disclose an order for four A321neos.

Boeing, for its part, said that it expects to deliver the first higher maximum take-off weight 787 in the first half of 2026.

For all the news from the Singapore show, check out the on-line editions of Flight Daily News.