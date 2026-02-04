Boeing expects to deliver the initial higher maximum take-off weight (MTOW) variant 787 in the first half of this year, with the lead aircraft already in final assembly.

Darren Hulst, Boeing vice-president of commercial marketing, says the first examples “are already in the production system” and the variant is “moving towards” certification.

However, Hulst declines to identify the initial customers for the higher-weight Dreamliner, nor which variant will arrive first.

Boeing will increase the MTOW of the 787-9 by 4,540kg (10,000lb) and that of the -10 by 6,450kg.

The increased weight translates to around 400nm (740kg) of extra range, or up to 6t of additional cargo payload, says Hulst.

He adds that the airframer now has the capability to produce both higher-weight and standard variants, adding: “It is a question of whether the airlines need it or want it as part of their own fleet.”

Increasing the MTOW is one of several “incremental improvements” the airframer is making to the widebody.

Hulst detailed the delivery plans for the heavier 787s as he presented Boeing’s commercial market forecast for the region.

Over the next 20 years, Southeast Asia will need 4,885 new aircraft, of which close to 80% will be narrowbodies, the airframer predicts.

“A growing middle class and strong tourism demand are driving the rise in air travel across the region’s domestic and international routes,” Boeing says.