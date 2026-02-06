Airbus has extended its flight hour services (FHS) component support with two Asian operators.

The deals, which were signed at the Singapore Airshow, cover new wide- and narrowbody jets operated by Thai Airways International and Philippine Airlines.

With Thai, Airbus will extend its component supoort to the carrier’s new Airbus A321neo fleet.

The long-term agreement covers component services in Bangkok, such as pool access and component repair services.

Thai’s first component support services contract with Airbus dates back to 2012, when it entered a contract covering A320s operated by now-shuttered subsidiary Thai Smile.

Thai in late-December received its first A321neo, and has commitments for 32 jets in total.

Separately, Philippine Airlines has extended its FHS contract with Airbus, covering additional A350, A330 and A320 family aircraft.

The extended contract covers nine A350-1000s, 11 A330 and 43 A320- family jets. PAL recently took delivery of its first A350-1000.

Airbus and PAL first entered into a component support partnership in 2018, for the carrier’s fleet of A350-900s. This was later extended to A320 and A330 fleets in 2022.

Under the latest agreement, Airbus will provide component support through standard exchange, component repairs, component reliability and engineering services, as well as the provision of on-site stock at PAL’s Manila hub.