UK aerospace firm BAE Systems is selling its remaining interest in Kazakh operator Air Astana Group, divesting the entire shareholding, nearly 6.9%, to institutional investors.

BAE Systems was a founding partner of Air Astana, which was set up as a joint venture in 2001.

It initially held 49% of the company with the Kazakh government taking the other 51% through its Samruk-Kazyna sovereign fund.

Air Astana Airbus-c-Airbus

Source: Airbus

BAE Systems took 49% of Air Astana when the carrier was set up as a joint venture in 2001

BAE retained the shareholding for more than two decades before Air Astana underwent an initial public offering in February 2024.

The UK company partly divested its share – its interest falling from 49% to about 17% – and the sale generated a profit of £75 million ($99 million).

BAE opted to sell an additional 10.1% share in December last year, through the disposal of 9 million global depositary receipts at $5.80 each, and on 18 March stated that it had agreed to sell its remaining 6.1 million receipts, about 6.9% of Air Astana, at a price of $5.10.

“Following the placing [BAE] will no longer hold any [global depositary receipts] or shares in [the airline],” it confirms.

Air Astana Group says BAE has been a “key partner” of the company since its inception.

“We recognise that Air Astana was no longer a core holding in the context of their wider operations and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders to the group at this exciting point in our development,” it adds.

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