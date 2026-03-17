The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has called on governments to “consider measures” to support airlines, as the fallout from the war in the Middle East continues to rattle the sector.

The association on 17 March notes that Asia Pacific carriers are facing “additional strain” from the impact of the war, with higher jet fuel prices and insurance premiums, as well as a rise in operating costs.

“If the hostilities persist, governments should consider measures to support the industry in mitigating operational challenges and maintaining global air connectivity, which remains vital to economic activity and social wellbeing,” the AAPA states.

The association notes that the ongoing conflict has “further increased operational risks and costs for airlines”, noting that safe pathways for flights between Asia and Europe have been “further constrained” as a result.

The AAPA adds: “ Governments can support airlines by providing timely threat information, maintaining clear and responsive airspace restrictions, facilitating coordinated repatriation arrangements, and considering measures to alleviate extraordinary operational costs if the situation is prolonged.”

Pointing out that government-industry collaboration were crucial in dealing with past crises like the Covid-19 pandemic, the association adds: “Asia Pacific airlines remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of safety and operational resilience, and will continue working closely with governments and industry partners to sustain global air connectivity during this challenging period.”