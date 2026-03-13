Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot is reconfiguring nearly 30 single-aisle jets to reduce premium accommodation in favour of more economy seats.

The airline will change the layout of 22 Boeing 737-800s and seven Airbus A320s.

Aeroflot says the 737s’ capacity will increase from 158 to 162, by cutting the business-class cabin from 20 to 12 seats and raising the economy seating from 138 to 150.

Fifteen additional 737-800s will retain the 158-seat configuration and be operated on routes with high premium demand.

The changes to the A320s – from 140 to 158 seats, cutting the business cabin from 20 to eight seats – will give the airline’s fleet of the type a uniform layout.

Aeroflot says the overall narrowbody fleet will have 1.5% more seats as a result of the modification, which is part of efforts to standardise cabins and “improve air travel affordability”.

It states that it will be able to transport an additional 230,000 passengers annually.

Aeroflot expects the switch to be completed in the second quarter of this year, with six aircraft already modified at its maintenance subsidiary.