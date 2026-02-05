Vietjet is staying with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines to power another batch of 44 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft it has on order.

Signed at the Singapore air show, the agreement covers engines for 24 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs, and comes on top of the previous selection of the PW1100G to power up to 93 aircraft.

It will also see P&W provide a long-term engine maintenance support, through its EngineWise programme.

The first of the latest batch of 44 P&W-powered aircraft will be delivered in July 2026, says the low-cost carrier. It currently has a fleet of 42 PW1100G-engined A321neos in service from a total of 48 aircraft delivered, according to Airbus data for the period to 31 December.

Vietjet has regularly topped up its orderbook for the Airbus narrowbody, with the most recent agreement signed in October 2025 for 100 A321neos, taking the carrier’s total firm commitments for the variant to 238 units.