The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) believes that it is imperative to take the correct lessons from existing conflicts, as it takes a balanced approach to adding and updating capabilities.

In an interview given before the Singapore air show, RSAF chief of air force Major-General Kelvin Fan lists a range of challenges and opportunities facing the service, but stresses that its mission of deterrence and, if need be, defending Singapore remains unchanged.

“Our mission is to deter and be operationally ready,” says Fan.

“We live in relative peace, but not absolute peace. World events have shown how quickly peace can disappear. 24/7 air defence is a key task for us.”

As a tiny nation in a strategic region surrounded by larger powers, Singapore maintains a modern military with highly trained personnel, a pillar of which is the RSAF.

The RSAF places a high premium on training and readiness. It is rare to spend more than a day or two in the city-state without seeing an RSAF aircraft or helicopter on a training flight overhead.

Fan lists recent incidents in which the RSAF has displayed its readiness, including a bomb threat aboard an Air India flight in 2024. Two of the RSAF’s Boeing F-15SG fighters scrambled to intercept the aircraft, which subsequently landed safety at Singapore’s Changi airport.

The RSAF also plays a major role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and search and rescue (SAR). Over the last two years, it has participated in 10 HADR missions that included airdrops in Gaza, flood relief efforts in Australia, and humanitarian aid deliveries to Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The last two years have also seen the RSAF’s Airbus Helicopters H225M SAR helicopters perform over 10 lifesaving missions.

“We hone our readiness by training hard and exercising with partners,” says Fan.

“We quip that the sun never sets on the RSAF because we train all around the world. Over 50% of our flying training is done overseas.”

Uniquely, a large portion of the RSAF’s assets are based overseas. This stems from Singapore’s tiny size, which limits local training options. One notable overseas deployment involves the RSAF’s Leonardo M-346 advanced jet trainers, which are based at France’s Cazaux air base. Another is an F-15SG detachment that operates from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho, the USA.

Fan estimates that over 10% of the RSAF’s personnel are based overseas, and that 50% spend at least a month overseas annually.

A key challenge for the RSAF and other air forces is what to make of recent conflicts. Given that resources are finite, air force leaders need to draw the right lessons.

“Recent conflicts are real-world universities with many lessons but also noise,” says Fan.

He indicates that air force leaders need to sift through the chaff to find real lessons.

“A lesson from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that air forces must now build up drone and counter-drone capabilities. However, the more relevant lesson is that Singapore must avoid such a protracted attrition-based conflict at all costs.”

To this end, achieving air superiority remains a key tenet of Singapore’s airpower doctrine.

Singapore has traditionally been wary of discussing aircraft numbers, but Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the RSAF operates a total of 235 fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. The core of the air force comprises 60 Lockheed Martin F-16C/Ds that have been upgraded to the F-16V standard. Fan says the upgraded F-16s will continue to serve into the mid-2030s.

In addition, the nation also operates 40 F-15SGs with an average age of just 13.9 years.

This powerful fighter force will be complemented by 12 F-35Bs – the short take-off and vertical landing version of the stealthy type – from late 2026. The aircraft will initially operate in the USA, where Singaporean crews will be trained by US Air Force (USAF) instructors. Singapore also has commitments for eight conventional take-off and landing F-35As.

“The F-35As, with greater endurance and higher payload capacity, will provide sustained reach and persistence, while the F-35Bs with short take-off and vertical landing capability will offer greater operational agility,” says Fan.

The RSAF fighter fleet is supported by Southeast Asia’s premier tanker capability in the form of six Airbus Defence & Space A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transports.

In support of these assets, the RSAF operates four Gulfstream G550-AEW early warning and control aircraft. According to the service, the G550-AEWs provide a key over-the-horizon surveillance capability, with a detection range in excess of 200nm (370km).

As it looks to the future he RSAF is also studying unmanned collaborative combat aircraft.

Fan also addresses one of the major questions facing the RSAF as it seeks to modernise: plans for its 10 Lockheed C-130 tactical transports, the average age of which is 52.7 years. Of these, six are C-130Hs with an average age of 44.3 years, and four are KC-130Bs with an average age of 65.3 years.

Rather than buy a new transport, the RSAF will undertake what Fan calls a “partial refresh” of the C-130 fleet.

“After thorough evaluations, we have determined that the C-130 remains the best platform to meet our operational needs for the next 15 to 20 years,” says Fan.

“The RSAF is therefore acquiring used, but still well-maintained, C-130H aircraft to replace our ageing C-130Bs. Deliveries have begun and these aircraft will be repurposed to meet the RSAF’s requirements.”

Singapore’s defence ministry declines to comment on the origins of the used C-130Hs, but the US government has transferred ex-USAF airframes to overseas partners in recent years.

In another key modernisation move, 2025 saw Singapore announce that it will obtain four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) to replace its Fokker 50 MPAs.

“The P-8A MPAs will enhance the [Singapore armed forces’] maritime situational awareness and ability to counter sub-surface threats, and will work alongside complementary platforms,” says Fan.

“The RSAF will continue to collaborate with the navy to align our [concept of operations] and training as we prepare to induct the P-8A MPAs in the 2030s.”

The P-8As are part of a broader upgrading of Singapore’s naval capabilities, which includes advanced new surface combatants and submarines.

In addition, the RSAF operates eight Sikorsky S-70B helicopters that operate from warships, which Fan says continue to meet operational needs. He hints that the RSAF will look to expand its naval aviation capabilities.

“Nonetheless, with the commissioning of the navy’s Multi-Role Combat Vessel last May, which is designed to be an unmanned mothership capable of launching unmanned aerial and surface vehicles, and supporting autonomous underwater vehicles, as well as the planned induction of the P-8As, the RSAF will work closely with the navy to review our future requirements in the maritime domain.”

Including the S-70Bs, Cirium puts the overall RSAF rotorcraft fleet at 75 aircraft. Key assets include 20 Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters, 10 CH-47SDs, 16 CH-47Fs, and 16 Airbus Helicopters H225Ms.

Fan indicates that the AH-64Ds will undergo a life-extension programme that will help them serve into the 2030s.

On the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) front, Fan indicates that the RSAF has started to take delivery of the Elbit Systems Hermes 900, which will replace its Hermes 450 – a type that has been in service for over two decades. Fan’s comment that it is taking delivery of the Hermes 900 comes just three months after the RSAF announced that it would obtain the new type.

Fan says the Hermes 900’s improved avionics, mission systems and sensor payloads will complement other UAV types, and enhance the RSAF’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Per Singapore air show tradition, Fan adds that the RSAF will play a major role in this year’s event. This will include an aerial display that incorporates an F-16C and an AH-64D. Several RSAF assets will also appear in the static area, including the new Hermes 900.

“This event is both a means for the RSAF to strengthen our defence relations, and also to stay at the forefront of aerospace advancements, by allowing us to explore emerging technologies, identify trends, and forge collaborations with industry partners,” says Fan.